Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

