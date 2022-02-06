Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,863. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

