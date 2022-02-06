Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $504.83 million and approximately $66.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00186945 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00388965 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00072197 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.