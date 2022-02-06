Head-To-Head Analysis: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitesco and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.51%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Mitesco.

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.48 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Mitesco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

