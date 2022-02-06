Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 365,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,701. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

