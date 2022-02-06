Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.77 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $49.77 million and $330.53 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00109690 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,728,964,547 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.