ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $938,518.61 and approximately $13,617.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

