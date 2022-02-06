$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.86 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $20.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 million to $21.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.21 million, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 95,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,077. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

