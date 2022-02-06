Huobi Token Price Hits $10.04 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $31.99 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $10.04 or 0.00023839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,741,729 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

