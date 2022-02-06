BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Equities analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report sales of $7.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $28.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

