$389.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $389.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.11 million and the highest is $392.30 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 7,947,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,426. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.