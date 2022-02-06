$46.09 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post sales of $46.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.70 million and the highest is $46.49 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden National by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Camden National by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $735.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

