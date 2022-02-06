Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report $51.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $51.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $253.25 million, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

MAPS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

MAPS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 421,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

