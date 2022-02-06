$518.78 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post sales of $518.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.35 million and the lowest is $514.00 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $439.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 176,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,110. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.49 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

