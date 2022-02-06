PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $185,448.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110070 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.