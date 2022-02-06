Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the highest is $1.84 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

