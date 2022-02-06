$731.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $731.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.00 million and the highest is $750.70 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $690.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. 248,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

