$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Union.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Western Union stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 5,091,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Union by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

