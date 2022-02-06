Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. reduced their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

NYSE SNAP traded up $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.91. 307,982,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

