Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post sales of $20.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.91 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $88.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.14 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $86.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

