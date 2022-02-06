Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post $215.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.44 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $783.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Kadant by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.06. 49,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading

