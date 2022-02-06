Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Prologis reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.49. 1,929,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.