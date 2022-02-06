Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $592.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.36 million to $692.30 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

