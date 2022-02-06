CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce sales of $5.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.30 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $24.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,944. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

