PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.00 Million

Brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $346.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.90 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $306.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.76. 655,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,507. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.