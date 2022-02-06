$446.29 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report sales of $446.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.24 million to $470.63 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 353,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,496. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.