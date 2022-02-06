Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of HLI traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $105.02. 479,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
