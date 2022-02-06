Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target at $77.64

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 592,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

