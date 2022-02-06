Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,333.09 ($31.37).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.57) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.97) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 23.80 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,894.60 ($25.47). The stock had a trading volume of 20,497,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm has a market cap of £145.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,723.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,612. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,945 ($26.15).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

