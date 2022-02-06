v.systems Price Up 1.1% This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $33.57 million and approximately $665,130.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,405,137,804 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,529,340 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

