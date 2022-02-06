Raydium (RAY) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00009231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $322.58 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.57 or 0.07192471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.97 or 0.99671244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,395,804 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.