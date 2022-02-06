Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.31. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 490,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,539. The company has a market capitalization of $855.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

