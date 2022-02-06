Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

