Brokerages Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Aspen Group also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.94. 61,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

