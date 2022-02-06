Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $271.16

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

PCTY traded up $19.94 on Friday, reaching $217.00. 493,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.92 and its 200-day moving average is $249.41. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

