Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,392,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,904. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,037,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,990,000 after buying an additional 429,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

