Audius Price Tops $1.08 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Audius has a market cap of $655.69 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00109673 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

