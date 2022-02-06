Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $96.57

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.70. 229,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,089. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

