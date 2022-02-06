$0.23 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Cognex reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,202. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

