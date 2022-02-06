Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 4,103.57

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,141.43 ($55.68).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($64.13) to GBX 4,800 ($64.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($52.94) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,118.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

LON DGE traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,749.50 ($50.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,798. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The company has a market capitalization of £87.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,876.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,690.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

