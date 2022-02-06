ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

