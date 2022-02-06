Auto (AUTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.22 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $24.50 million and $3.22 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $462.26 or 0.01109758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109975 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

