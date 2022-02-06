GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) vs. Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Financial Review

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 14.98% 13.10% 10.04% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Volatility and Risk

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and GreenBox POS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 0.95 $2.05 million $0.13 6.69 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.65 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pharma-Bio Serv and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

