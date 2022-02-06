Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Albany International reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,994,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,410. Albany International has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

