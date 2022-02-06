Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $22.56

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 984,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $812.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

