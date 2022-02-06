Marlin (POND) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $35.62 million and $16.96 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.09 or 0.07168315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,539.16 or 0.99717610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006669 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

