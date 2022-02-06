$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 10,037,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,236. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

