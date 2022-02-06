Belt Finance (BELT) Market Cap Tops $14.61 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $455,918.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.09 or 0.07168315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,539.16 or 0.99717610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

