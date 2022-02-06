Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 183,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,103. The company has a market cap of $609.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

