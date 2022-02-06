Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $285.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,862. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66. Baidu has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

